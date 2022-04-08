“He is our most important player” – Kevin Campbell claims Arsenal will struggle without one man in the team

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners may struggle without Thomas Partey in the squad.

The Ghanaian is facing weeks out due to injury, having picked up a knock during Arsenal's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last Monday.

The 28-year-old has been vital in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta's side this season, with the club pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League. He has two goals and one assist in 26 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Campbell believes Partey's absence will pose a major problem for the Gunners and jeopardize their chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

He told Football Insider:

“Everybody is waiting on the full assessment. He is the lynchpin in there for us so naturally it would be a big blow if he’s out for a while."

Partey didn't have his best game against Crystal Palace, and Campbell believes Arsenal suffer when the midfielder underperforms.

He continued:

“Look, he was real poor against Palace but everybody was. When he does not play or he is off his game, it is terrible for us. We do not do so well."

Campbell is hoping Partey's injury is not long-term, especially since the Gunners have a massive few weeks ahead of them. He concluded:

“Fingers crossed it is not long term. Hopefully it is something that happened on the night that he can get over before Saturday because boy do we need him. I think he is our most important player. If Partey isn’t there, we are struggling. We need him fit.”

He will be assessed in the coming weeks, and will see a specialist for treatment. Arsenal have confirm thatThomas Partey suffered muscle damage to his right thigh in Monday's game against Crystal Palace.He will be assessed in the coming weeks, and will see a specialist for treatment. Arsenal have confirm that 🇬🇭 Thomas Partey suffered muscle damage to his right thigh in Monday's game against Crystal Palace. He will be assessed in the coming weeks, and will see a specialist for treatment. https://t.co/4nyPL7HgWj

Thomas Partey's absence could be the turning point in Arsenal's race for the Premier League top four

Thomas Partey has been vital for Mikel Arteta's side this season

Having been in such good form, Arsenal went into the game against Crystal Palace on Monday looking to consolidate their place in the Premier League top four.

Tottenham Hotspur were hot on their tails and were in the fourth position when Monday's game kicked off, level on points but with a better goal difference.

However, the Gunners struggled, and their defeat has cost them dearly in the race for the top four. Moreover, the injury to Partey could be the turning point in the north London side's challenge for the Champions League places.

Spurs are in fine form themselves, having demolished Newcastle United 5-1 the day prior.

Arsenal fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of Partey's scans to see whether he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh