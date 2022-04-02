"He is a very important player" - Ralf Rangnick comments on Bruno Fernandes' new Manchester United contract

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has praised Bruno Fernandes, saying that 'he is a very important' player for the English club. Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United which would see him play at Old Trafford for another four years. Ralf Rangnick praised the Portuguese international ahead of Man United's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @utdreport #MUFC



"It doesn't make any sense", Rangnick added. Rangnick: "There's no doubt on Bruno, he'll be key player for us - that's great news. Paul Pogba comments? I don't think it makes sense to interpret or just judge what he has said in an interview"."It doesn't make any sense", Rangnick added. Rangnick: "There's no doubt on Bruno, he'll be key player for us - that's great news. Paul Pogba comments? I don't think it makes sense to interpret or just judge what he has said in an interview". 🔴 @utdreport #MUFC"It doesn't make any sense", Rangnick added.

Manchester United have lost their last three matches against Leicester City across all competitions this season. Every match from here on is a must-win match for the Red Devils as they look to seal a top 4 spot in the Premier League. However, Ralf Rangnick's side face stiff competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick also shared that Edinson Cavani will be unavailable for any game in the upcoming few weeks due to injury. Cavani was subbed off after getting injured in Uruguay's clash against Chile in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Rangnick also shared his views on Bruno Fernandes extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Leicester City clash on Sunday, Ralf Rangnick said:

''I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years, I suppose. ''

Bruno Fernandes fired Portugal into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a brace against North Macedonia. The Portuguese returned from international duty and signed a new contract with the Red Devils.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 🗣 - Ralf Rangnick on Bruno vs North Macedonia: “He played very well, scored the most important goals to qualify.” #mufc 🗣 - Ralf Rangnick on Bruno vs North Macedonia: “He played very well, scored the most important goals to qualify.” #mufc

He added:

''There is no doubt he is a very important player for this club and this team. That's great news, I already congratulated him yesterday after his return from the World Cup Qualifiers. He played very well, scored the most important goals to qualify."

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Premier League Goal of the Month Award

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for his stunning strike against Tottenham Hotspur. The 37-year-old Portuguese international scored his first hat-trick for Manchester United this season, firing his team to a 3-2 win at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned from the international break, will most likely play against Leicester City on Saturday.

Edited by Ashwin