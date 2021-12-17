"He has improved in an incredible way" - Antonio Conte praises 'decisive' Liverpool star 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ahead of their clash in the Premier League on Sunday. He said the Egyptian has 'improved in an incredible way' and praised him for his decisiveness.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Conte said:

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world. During the game, we have seen he scores or makes assists. He’s a very decisive player. During games, every time he has the ball he’s a danger. He improved a lot, I remember him when he played in Italy."

He added:

"Now he’s improved in an incredible way. Now I think he’s one of the best players in the world and in every game he’s very decisive.”

Mohamed Salah has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 17 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the ongoing season. He equalled Jamie Vardy's record of either assisting or scoring a goal in 15 consecutive matches in the Premier League. He did so by scoring the second goal in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will be in action again on Sunday after their previous three games, in all competitions, were called-off following the Covid outbreak.

The match against Rennes in the Europa Conference League and Brighton in the Premier League was called-off due to infection issues at Tottenham. Meanwhile, their match against Leicester City was declared null after similar problems in the Foxes' camp.

Conte spoke about the issue in the press conference. He said he would like his players to get the vaccine but would never 'force' them to do it. He insisted that he has had his family jabbed and trusts that the vaccine will work against the ravaging virus.

Conte said:

“I took my decision, my family took their own decision. But I can’t force anyone to take a personal decision because I think that’s not right. It’s very difficult to get in the head of another person. I’ve been vaccinated and my family, my daughter and wife, they did the same. But for sure, this matter is a personal matter."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool suffer due to COVID outbreak in the team

Liverpool are also facing similar problems as Spurs and multiple other teams after many of their players tested positive for Covid-19. Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk missed their game against Newcastle United on Thursday due to a confirmed COVID positive test.

Liverpool managed to seal a win over Newcastle. But the outbreak has got many players in its grip and could see more players missing future games.

In the past week, many teams, like Liverpool, have reported positive Covid-19 cases in their camps leading to many matches getting postponed.

It is being reported that all Premier League clubs are due to meet on Monday to propose a brief break in the league. They are hoping to contain the spread of the virus and begin again after the situation normalizes.

