"He does an incredible amount" - Germany legend suggests Liverpool stars are not helping Florian Wirtz enough

Former World Cup winner Rudi Voller believes that Liverpool players are not passing the ball in a way that suits Florian Wirtz. 22-year-old Wirtz joined the Reds in blockbuster deal this summer, but has yet to live up to the expectations at Anfield.

The German grabbed an assist during Liverpool's Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace. However, Wirtz has yet to register a goal or assist in nine games he has played across competitions since then. Critics have not been kind on Wirtz, with Arne Slot also deciding to bench him in the first half of the 2-1 loss against Chelsea on Saturday.

Amid talk of Wirtz's struggles since arriving on Merseyside, Germany legend Voller has offered his opinion on the player. He stated that Liverpool are not helping Wirtz by refusing to pass the ball to him in the way he was used to at Bayer Leverkusen.

Voller also urged Liverpool to work on the passing routines over the course of the weeks and months to come, if they want to get the best out of Wirtz.

He told Sky90 [via Get German Football News]:

"He does an incredible amount, runs a lot, sprints a lot, and also drops deep. But he doesn't get passed to him the way he was used to in Leverkusen or the national team. You have to work on that over the course of weeks and months."

Wirtz was named Germany's Footballer of the Year for 2025. He has scored eight goals in 33 appearances for the German national team at senior level.

Florian Wirtz claimed he was under special protection in Bundesliga amid Liverpool struggles

Few weeks ago, Florian Wirtz was quizzed about his struggles since joining Liverpool. The attacker stressed on how he was under special protection in the Bundesliga, unlike in England where he has been constantly receiving rough contact from opponents.

Wirtz told KICKER [via GGFN]:

"It's not a completely different kind of football, just a game like any other. However, it's more physically intense and perhaps involves a bit more running. The opponents are on your heels more the whole time. But I'm used to that from the Bundesliga, where I was often under special protection."

Despite making a slow start to life on Merseyside, Wirtz insisted that he's confident of turning it around in the Premier League. He added:

"It's a change and a process that you have to go through over weeks. I try to take a little something with me every day, think about what I can do better, including in training. I'm very confident that at some point I'll get into the swing of things and be back in a normal rhythm."

Wirtz is part of the Germany squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

