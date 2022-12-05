“He has had an incredible career” – Morata reveals his preference among Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain forward Alvaro Morata revealed that he'd be happy to see his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, at 37, is possibly making his last appearance in the competition. The case could be similar for Messi, who is 35 while Neymar has already hinted that he could leave the international stage after Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

B/R Football @brfootball Brazil confirm that Neymar is available to play against South Korea on Monday Brazil confirm that Neymar is available to play against South Korea on Monday 🇧🇷 https://t.co/qEayV8JSPx

Morata was asked which of these players he'd prefer to see lift the trophy in Lusail this month, and he went with his former Real Madrid and Juventus teammate.

Speaking of Messi and Neymar first, he said (AS):

“What can I say about Messi! To anyone of my generation that you ask about Messi or Cristiano, they will tell you that they are amazing. I personally also like Neymar because he makes you enjoy watching him play the games. Anyone who likes football will stop what they are doing to see Messi, Cristiano or Neymar play."

Morata later revealed that he'd like to see Ronaldo go all the way in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while also praising him for his "incredible career."

He added:

“Hopefully if they come across us they don't have their day. Personally, I would be happy if Cristiano wins the World Cup because he has had an incredible career."

Morata added:

“And I wouldn't be sad if the other two win it, they are also great players. But the good thing would be that they were the three who congratulated us.”

Portugal are into the round of 16 after winning Group H and faces Switzerland in their bid to reach the last eight.

Messi and Argentina have already booked their place there after seeing off Australia in the first knockout round.

Neymar, meanwhile, is set to make his Brazil return against South Korea tonight after missing two group matches with an injury he sustained on the opening day.

Messi is taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm while Ronaldo and Neymar struggle

Speaking of Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar, it's the Argentine who is having a terrific 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign as compared to the other two.

He's struck three goals, including one against Australia on Sunday, while also bagging an assist to play a key role in his team's campaign so far.

SPORTbible @sportbible Rio Ferdinand on Lionel Messi: "Messi has just put on the best individual display we have seen at this World Cup... by a mile." Rio Ferdinand on Lionel Messi: "Messi has just put on the best individual display we have seen at this World Cup... by a mile." https://t.co/p0zEk4zXDO

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's only goal so far was a penalty against Ghana, and he has otherwise cut a frustrated figure upfront.

As for Neymar, injuries reared it's ugly head on him again at the start, but with his return tonight, the PSG ace will be looking to make up for lost time.

