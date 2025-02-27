"He was insane today", "Thank god for him tonight" - Fans hail Real Madrid star for his performance in 1-0 win over Sociedad

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Andriy Lunin following their 1-0 Copa del Rey first-leg semifinal win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday (February 26). The Ukrainian goalkeeper was outstanding in goal, making several crucial saves that ensured Los Blancos's victory.

Endrick scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute following a brilliant lofted pass from Jude Bellingham. In the 43rd minute, Mikel Oyarzabal's shot was saved by Lunin, who put his reflexes to good use. Thus, the halftime scoreline remained 1-0 in favor of Madrid.

In the 50th minute, Oyarzabal's header was again saved by Lunin. Despite Madrid's push for a second goal and Sociedad's desire to equalize, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Los Blancos.

In his stint on the pitch, Lunin maintained a passing accuracy of 85% (33/39). He made six saves in goal, registered one punch, two clearances, and had a rating of 8.9 (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans on X expressed their satisfaction with Lunin's performance, with one tweeting:

"LUNIN WAS INSANE TODAY! …it has to be said!.”

"What a performance, Lunin! 👏🏼🧡,” a Madrid fan page added.

"Lunin saved our a**,” a fan opined.

"This Lunin performance reminded me of his UCL run last season We genuinely have the 2 best keepers in the world 🧤,” another observed and opined.

"He steps up anytime he is called upon and delivers too,” an impressed fan said.

"Thank God for Lunin tonight since the entire team decided to be average,” wrote another.

How did Real Madrid's attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham perform against Real Sociedad?

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Apart from Andriy Lunin's impressive goalkeeping, Jude Bellingham was outstanding in the attack. The Englishman was creative as he provided the intuitive assist for the only goal of the game, scored by Endrik.

Bellingham had a passing accuracy of 86% (25/29). He provided six key passes, registered two shots on target, and created one big chance (via Sofascore).

The Englishman has scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists in 35 appearances for Los Blancos this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will take on Real Betis in their next LaLiga game on Saturday (March 1).

