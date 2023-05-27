"He is such an inspiration to everybody" - Pundit claims Liverpool star made Sadio Mane and Mo Salah the players they are today

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has claimed that Roberto Firmino made Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane the players they are today. He believes that the Brazilians' fine touches and runs to set them up were key to their success.

Mane left Liverpool last summer, and Firmino is set to leave at the end of this season. The duo's departure has left Salah with new partners up front after he penned a new long-term deal at the start of the season.

Speaking to LFC TV ahead of Firmino's final match for the Reds, Thompson was full of praise for the Brazilian and added that he was happy to see him score in his final Anfield appearance.

He said:

“I still think he has so much to offer. Bobby’s little touches were the things that made Sadio Mane, made Mohamed Salah and it was absolutely different."

He added:

"I was so happy for him [scoring at the weekend]. I did mention once or twice last weekend that he has been my favourite player. He is just such a good player and he is such an inspiration to everybody about how the game should be played.”

Liverpool have a better trio now, claims Deeney

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah go down as one of the best trios in Premier League history, let alone Liverpool. They dominated the league for a few seasons, and their connection was unmatched, though they managed to win the league title just once.

Tror Deeney was speaking of Match of the Day earlier this season and claimed that Jurgen Klopp has replaced the famous trio perfectly. He compared their new signing, Cody Gakpo, to a better version of Firmino and went on to add that the Dutchman was like a young Thierry Henry.

He was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

"They're younger, faster and stronger than the last front three. Gakpo through the middle is like a new 2.0 of Bobby Firmino. The three of them occupy the top line. [Gakpo] is like a young Thierry Henry there with his finish. The three of them occupy that backline and the best thing is there is always one in the middle of the goal. This is Liverpool for me at their best."

The Reds are now looking to rebuild their midfield and have been chasing targets. Reports in Argentina suggest Alexis Mac Allister will be joining from Brighton.

However, moves for Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount have reportedly fallen through with Real Madrid and Manchester United taking charge in the race.

Poll : 0 votes