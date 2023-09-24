"He instigates everything and makes sure the team is ticking" – Pundit lavishes praise on 'brilliant' Arsenal superstar

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has showered praise on Arsenal star Martin Odegaard for his continual rise to become an indispensable member at the Emirates Stadium.

Odegaard, 24, has cemented himself as one of Mikel Arteta's most crucial players over the past two campaigns. He penned a five-year contract extension earlier this week, making him the Gunners' highest-paid star.

Speaking to Football Focus, Warnock stated that the Arsenal captain has relished a fine career after rising to fame as a wonderkid. He said:

"What we normally associate Odegaard is with the assists, but the goals are racking up now. I think it has been a fascinating career, when you think about him as a youngster and he was touted about to Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea."

Sharing thoughts on the Norwegian's initial hiccups, Warnock added:

"Everyone was after him. So, there was huge pressure on him as a kid to live up to that expectation. It's no surprise and no shame that he had a period where it just didn't quite happen for him. Who could deal with that? How many players are able to cope with the pressure of being 'the next big thing in football?'"

Claiming that Odegaard is a prime creative force, Warnock concluded:

"It has taken him a while to find the right home and the right manager. But he looks at home and he looks such a good player. Every time Arsenal play well, he is at the forefront. He instigates everything, makes sure the team is ticking well. He is a brilliant player."

Odegaard, who initially arrived on a short-term loan deal in January 2021, secured a £30 million permanent move from Real Madrid ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has contributed 27 goals and 15 assists in 112 matches across all competitions for the Gunners so far.

Arsenal tipped to beat London rivals Spurs

In his Paddy Power column, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal in their Premier League home clash against second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24). He wrote:

"They dispatched of PSV easily and could have beaten Everton by a far greater scoreline than the 1-0. Tottenham felt like they'd won the FA Cup with that late, late win over Sheffield United. This is going to be tight, but I think the Gunners will have too much for them."

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League last season, relish a fine upper hand against Spurs. They have won 18, drawn 11 and lost just two games in their 31 home league clashes with their rivals.

As for team news, Mikel Arteta's side are expected to be without Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber. Tottenham are set to miss the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic and Giovani Lo Celso.