“He is an intelligent boy” – Lee Dixon lavishes praise on ‘quick’ and ‘hungry’ Arsenal star after north London derby win

Former Gunners right0back Lee Dixon claims he was incredibly impressed by Arsenal defender Ben White following the side's north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur on October 1.

The Gunners remained at the top of the Premier League table thanks to an impressive 3-1 victory over their arch-rivals on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have won seven of their eight Premier League games this term and White has started at right-back in every single one of those encounters. William Saliba's form has forced White into the full-back role but the England international appears to be thriving in the position.

Mustafì @Mbariis Ben White to Tottenham fans Reminding them the scoreline Ben White to Tottenham fans Reminding them the scoreline 😂 https://t.co/EFWrN6RZBd

Dixon has heaped praise on White for his displays so far this term, claiming he has all the attributes to be a special player for the club. The former England defender told talkSPORT (as per HITC Sport):

“He has got a couple of things going for him. He is quick and he is hungry. And also he is intelligent and is still learning the game. He is an intelligent boy.”

White's form has even seen Takehiro Tomiyasu benched despite his excellent debut campaign at right-back last term.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Former #Arsenal defender Lee Dixon on Ben White: “He has got a couple of things going for him. He is quick and he is hungry. And also he is intelligent and is still learning the game. He is an intelligent boy.” 🗣Former #Arsenal defender Lee Dixon on Ben White: “He has got a couple of things going for him. He is quick and he is hungry. And also he is intelligent and is still learning the game. He is an intelligent boy.” 👍🔴 https://t.co/kmEbT2nQrx

Arsenal icon Ian Wright full of praise for Ben White following victory over Tottenham

The Gunners picked up a deserved victory over Spurs despite losing the lead at the Emirates Stadium when Harry Kane buried a penalty to make it 1-1.

Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka handed Arteta's side a vital win against ten men. Speaking on Match of the Day, Gunners legend Wright also lauded White's display, especially following his recent omission from the England squad.

Wright stated (as per The Standard):

“When you look at the way Arsenal have improved, more shots, higher turnovers, possession won in the final third, the one player that epitomized that for me today was Ben White."

“He was magnificent. Tottenham gave him a lot of space. That was a fantastic performance, the most touches anyone had today was Ben White. So pleased for him.”

Wright went on to express his delight at several of the Gunners' key players following the derby win, including the often-maligned Granit Xhaka. The legendary striker added:

“It’s a phenomenal performance. You see Granit Xhaka, it’s like he has a new lease of life. Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are playing like they have Infinity Stones.”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️ Ian Wright: “When you look at the way #Arsenal have improved; more shots, higher turnovers, possession won in the final third… the one player that epitomised that for for me [vs Spurs] was Ben White.” [via Metro] #afc 🗣️ Ian Wright: “When you look at the way #Arsenal have improved; more shots, higher turnovers, possession won in the final third… the one player that epitomised that for for me [vs Spurs] was Ben White.” [via Metro] #afc https://t.co/iBVXFoL3RX

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far