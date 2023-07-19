“He is, without a doubt, the best player in the world” – Argentina women’s team striker explains her Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo

Argentina women's footballer Yamila Rodriguez has explained why she has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo on her left leg. Rodriguez has a Diego Maradona tattoo on her upper thigh while she has a Ronaldo tattoo on the bottom side of her leg.

Speaking about the reason for having a tattoo of the Portuguese superstar on her leg, Rodriguez told Argentine newspaper Ole:

"I absolutely liked everything. He is, without a doubt, the best player in the world. I watched him play and thought: how can he be so perfect? He surprises me with everything that he does. With this tattoo, now I have Cristiano with me forever."

Apart from a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo, Rodriguez also has a tattoo of Diego Maradona as well as captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't see himself moving away from Saudi Pro League in near future

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr on Dec. 31, 2022. He joined the Saudi Pro League club as a free agent and was handed a lucrative contract. Ronaldo has since scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions for Al-Alamy.

The Portugal captain recently spoke about how the Saudi Pro League is better than the MLS and predicted that it will be better than the Turkish League and Dutch Eredivisie in the near future. Ronaldo said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"The Saudi league is better than MLS. I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here. In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year, the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."

Closing the door on a return to European football, Ronaldo, 38, also said that barring the Premier League, European football has lost its quality:

"I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38 years old, and European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Ronaldo is focused on preparing for the upcoming season and helping Al-Nassr win silverware after a trophyless 2022-23 campaign.