"He isn’t playing at the same level as he did last season" - Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit admits he's 'worried' about Gunners superstar 

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has expressed his concerns with Bukayo Saka's form, alluding to the amount of game time Mikel Arteta is handing the winger.

Saka has made a promising start to the season, posting seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games across competitions. He's picked up where he left off last season, in which he managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

However, Petit feels the 22-year-old is yet to hit the heights of the 2022-23 campaign. The French legend voiced his worries with Arteta's constant selection of the England international. He said (via DAZN):

"I’m very worried about Saka. He plays in nearly every single game. I can’t remember the last time he missed a game for Arsenal – and you can see that he isn’t playing at the same level as he did last season."

Saka has missed two games this season due to a thigh issue. He missed the Gunners' 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 10. Many expected him to be eased back into action but that wasn't the case.

The Hale End academy graduate has started each of his side's last five Premier League games. Arteta has shown his trust in the young forward by even giving him the captain's armband in a 5-0 win against Sheffield United.

Bukayo Saka reacts to Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of Lens in the UEFA Champions League

Bukayo Saka netted in his side's thrashing of Lens at the Emirates.

Saka was thrilled with the Gunners confirming their place in the Champions League last 16. He was part of the side that won Group B with a 6-0 drubbing of Ligue 1 side Lens on Wednesday (November 29).

The English star scored and assisted in the victory at the Emirates. He took to Instagram afterward, writing:

"Did somebody say last 16?"

Arsenal are playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2017. They've made a scintillating start to their European campaign, winning four of five group games and scoring 15 goals.

Saka has shone in Europe's elite club competition, posting three goals and four assists in five games. It's the first time the youngster has played in the tournament and he's flourishing.

The win against Lens was Arsenal's biggest-ever victory against French opponents in European competition. It bodes well as Arteta's troops head to the last 16.