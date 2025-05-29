"He does have a joker side to him" - Former Al-Nassr star Aziz Behich recalls training experience with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Al-Nassr left-back Aziz Behich has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo does have a humorous side. Although he also indicated that CR7 demands higher, he's professional when it comes down to business on the training ground or the pitch.

In a discussion with Takes from the Terrace, Behich reminisced on his stint with CR7 at Al-Nassr. He revealed (via Optus Sport):

"He's very professional, that's for sure, his day to day routine does not change, He does have a joker side to him, but when it is down to business on that training park, the demand is high. It wasn't just from him, you had Sadio Mane, [Marcel] Brozovic, [David] Ospina was the keeper at the time, the demand was high, but his day to day routine, preparing for training, recovery side, even on the pitch."

Behich continued:

"It is something well known about the Portuguese superstar, He'd come in even the day after a game - you see some boys a bit tired and flat - he's fresh everyday. It was great to see the way he prepared every morning, but his routine did not change, he would not skip a beat."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been widely credited for his devotion to training by numerous individuals that he shared the pitch with. At age 40, CR7 is still creating records ahead of numerous young players in the Saudi Pro League and beyond.

In the recent finalized term, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals in the Saudi Pro League (25 goals in 30 outings). While his continued relevance could be down to his extraordinary talent, his dedication has arguably been the factor that has given him longevity.

"I don't see it or interpret it the way many do" - Former Al-Nassr manager on Cristiano Ronaldo's reported exit

Al Fayha v Al Nassr - AFC Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg - Source: Getty

Luis Castro has claimed he doesn't view or decipher CR7’s final message of the last season as widely interpreted. This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message that might have indicated he's leaving Al-Nassr.

Responding to CR7's exit rumors, Castro commented (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

“Every season that ends is like a cycle that closes. That's how I see it. I don't see it or interpret it the way many do. A chapter has closed, a football season has ended. We're going to start a new one.”

CR7 has improved Al-Nassr since he joined them in January 2023. Last term, he scored 35 goals and contributed four assists in 41 appearances.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More