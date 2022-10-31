"He is a joy" - Mikel Arteta says 'mature' Arsenal star has really changed this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on youngster Reiss Nelson following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, 30 October.

Reiss Nelson was one of Arsenal's best players on the pitch. The 22-year-old winger scored two goals and provided an assist in the second half as the Gunners strolled to an easy victory. Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard were the other goalscorers for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arteta praised the way Nelson has started to carry himself off the pitch. The Spanish tactician believes Nelson has changed for the better and the performance he put in on Sunday was deserving of his work.

Speaking after Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta was quoted as saying the following (via football.london):

"How mature he is, how focused he is in his profession. The way he talks, the way he reflects, the way he respects decisions, the way he is challenging everybody every single day. He is a joy of a kid. We all want him to be successful and do well. What he has done today for the team is something he really merits."

It is worth mentioning that Reiss Nelson started the game on the bench. The winger, however, replaced the injured Bukayo Saka after 27 minutes.

Mikel Arteta was asked whether Nelson could replace Saka if the England international is out for a long period of time. Arteta said:

"We don’t know first of all [about Saka]. The fact we have players that can contribute to winning games is really powerful. That is what we need when we look on the bench, to have players who can change the game. Today he has done it."

Reiss Nelson's substitute appearance against Nottingham Forest was his first appearance in the Premier League this season. He has made three appearances in the UEFA Europa League but failed to make any goalscoring contributions for Arsenal.

Arsenal reclaim top spot in the Premier League

Following their 5-0 victory over Forest, Arsenal have returned to the summit of the Premier League. The Gunners are currently top of the standings, having picked up 31 points from their opening 12 games in the league.

The Gunners are currently two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday (29 October).

Their next Premier League game for the Gunners is on 6 November against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

