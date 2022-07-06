"He doesn't care about Manchester United, he cares about Ronaldo" - Gabriel Agbonlahor believes 37-year-old superstar does not care about the club

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the player only cares about himself and not the club.

Ronaldo, who has 12 months remaining on his current deal, has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave if a reasonable offer is made for his services this summer. The 37-year-old is seemingly unsettled at Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with a host of clubs over a potential move for his client. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to acquire the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as per ESPN.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor opined about the ongoing transfer saga involving the Portuguese superstar. He said:

"I'm not surprised one bit, he doesn't want to play in the Europa League. The last few years of his career, he wants to play in the Champions League. But if I was a Manchester United fan, the biggest disappointment would be that he doesn't care about Manchester United, he cares about Ronaldo."

He continued:

"He wants to play in the Champions League, he wants to score more UCL goals, he wants to win more titles. United are a million miles away from any of that. He just cares about himself, he doesn't care about United because they need him now and he wants to jump ship. He doesn't want to be there and it just shows that it's the Ronaldo show and not the United show."

After making a blockbuster return to his former club last summer, the attacker scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions in the 2021-22 season. However, the Red Devils failed to win a trophy last campaign, recording their lowest-ever Premier League points tally (58) in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Manchester United training again

After missing training with the Red Devils on Monday due to "family reasons", the Portugal international was again absent at Carrington for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, as per The Athletic.

Manchester United are set to begin their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Liverpool on July 12 in Thailand. The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

