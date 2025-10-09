"He would just create havoc, but good havoc" - Roy Keane names dream manager to replace Amorim at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named his dream replacement for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician has failed to usher in a marked improvement on performances since taking over as Manchester United coach in November last year. With Amorim persistent about sticking to his system and not being open to change despite the lack of results, there have been rumors around his long-term future at the club.

In the wake of speculation surrounding Amorim's future, Keane was asked his thoughts on who should replace him. The former Manchester United captain was quick to name Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone as his preferred option. Keane believes Simeone has the right personality to bring about the desired changes at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Simeone's potential appointment on Stick To Football, Keane stated:

“I’ve said it for a few years [now]. I’d like to see Atletico’s Diego Simeone go there [as Manchester United manager]. He would just create havoc, but good havoc. I’d just like to see his personality, even his track record [is good]."

Gary Neville also responded in agreement to the choice:

“I go with that, I like Simeone.”

Keane further elaborated on how some people wrongly assume Simeone is too defensive in his approach. He touched upon Atletico's 5-2 win over Real Madrid as a reference for how he is capable of letting his teams play on the front foot as well.

He added:

“And people might think of the style of football, they beat Real Madrid by scoring five! This idea that he’s defensive, yeah he doesn’t like his teams giving up too many goals or chances, but his teams can play a bit [of football].”

Amorim has won just 20 times and lost 21 games in 50 matches across all competitions since taking over as manager at Old Trafford. His contract with the club runs until 2027.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe comments on Amorim's future

Amid the ongoing rumors linking Manchester United with a new managerial appointment, the Red Devils' co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has extended his support to Amorim. Even though the team has mustered just 10 wins in the Premier League since the Portuguese tactician took over the reins, Ratcliffe feels he deserves time to see out the remainder of his contract.

He told The Times' "The Business" podcast [via ESPN]:

"He has not had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That's where I would be, three years, because football is not overnight.

"Look at Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, he had a miserable time the first couple of years."

Manchester United face a tough trip away from home to rivals Liverpool when they return to action in the Premier League on October 19.

