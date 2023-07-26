“He was just a different guy” – Rio Ferdinand admits hating on ex-Arsenal star before meeting him at England camp

Rio Ferdinand recently admitted that he hated Arsenal legend Ian Wright due to the latter's wind-up tactics when they faced each other. This was the case when the Manchester United legend used to ply his trade for West Ham United.

Wright established himself as an Arsenal legend, scoring 168 goals and providing 12 assists in 270 appearances across all competitions. He also helped the Gunners win five major trophies between 1991 and 1998.

During this time, Ferdinand came up through the ranks at West Ham. He played for the Hammers between 1995 and 2000. It was in this period that he played against Ian Wright's Arsenal side.

Rio Ferdinand, who idolized Wright growing up, was left furious after an exchange on the pitch. He recounted on his FIVE YouTube channel (via talkSPORT):

"We had a corner and I was staying back on the halfway line marking Wrighty and as they were setting up, he was just looking at me. And I’m looking over him because he’s only small, and he was looking at me trying to be a wind-up all screw-facing me."

He added:

"And then he pushed me in my head and I pushed his hands away and said,‘ What are you doing?’ and he was just laughing, and I thought, 'I hate this guy'. I finished the game and I remember I went back to my mates on the estate and said, 'I can’t stand Wrighty, he ain’t what we thought he was man, the way he treated me like that.'"

Ferdinand also revealed how the pair made up a year later:

"It wasn’t until a year or so later when I met him again with England, where he said 'Nah man, that’s the game, that’s what we do! I’ve got to get under your skin’. And I was like 'I see, I’ve got it now'. He was just a different guy."

Both players went on to play alongside each other during the 1998-99 season when Wright left Arsenal to join West Ham United. They currently work together as pundits for BT Sport.

Arsenal could potentially lose their 'next Ian Wright' this summer: Reports

Folarin Balogun

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal risk losing Folarin Balogun on a permanent transfer this summer. The USMNT forward had previously been dubbed as the 'next Ian Wright' by ex-Gunners star Martin Keown in 2020.

Balogun joined the Gunners back in 2008 and worked his way up the academy ranks until 2020. He made his senior debut for the club in October 2022 but has been limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions since then.

The 22-year-old was loaned out to Ligue 1 club Reims last season. He had a stellar campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists in 39 appearances, finishing fourth in the league's top-scorer list.

While Balogun has returned to Arsenal this summer, it does not appear that he has a future at the Emirates. He has been training alone in the club's pre-season tour in the United States, with Mikel Arteta preferring Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in attack.

Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent days. Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to make an offer of £35 million, but the Gunners value him at £50 million.