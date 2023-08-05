“He just doesn’t have the legs to cover the ground in the high press” – Pundit delivers brutal verdict on Liverpool star

Football pundit Charlie Davies recently claimed that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara no longer has the legs to cope with the Reds' style of play.

Liverpool have lost numerous experienced midfielders this summer in the form of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita. While they have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds have failed to sign a true No. 6 so far.

One player Jurgen Klopp will be depending on to take responsibility next season is Thiago Alcantara. The 32-year-old is currently recovering from a long-term hip injury and is expected to join full team training soon.

Thiago has struggled to maintain his fitness and has been plagued with various injury issues since joining Liverpool three seasons ago. He was unable to make much of an impact last season for the Reds, being limited to just 28 appearances across all competitions.

Klopp's men are infamously known for their high-press, intense style of play. However, Davies believes that Thiago no longer has the legs to play in such a system.

He told CBS (via The Boot Room):

“Who do you think is starting in the midfield? What is the best three? Because I think Thiago, he just doesn’t have the legs to cover the ground in the high press. That’s’ why he’s not seeing the playing time."

Even though Thiago has significantly slowed down since his highs for Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Spaniard still possesses a lot of quality. He will be looking to prove the doubters wrong next season.

The £20 million signing has scored three goals and provided six assists in 97 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. He has also won the FA Cup and EFL Cup with the club.

Liverpool planning to make a bid for Fluminese midfielder: Reports

According to Brazilian news outlet Terra (via Paisley Gates), Liverpool are planning on submitting a £21.5 million offer for Fluminese central defensive midfielder Andre Trindade.

The Reds are in the market for a new No. 6. While Southampton's Romeo Lavia remains their primary target, talks have stalled between the two clubs due to the Saints' inflated valuation of £50 million.

Andre has emerged as a possible alternative. The 22-year-old impressed for Fluminese last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. Liverpool are reportedly set to make their bid in the coming days.

The Brazilian's acquisition would be a massive breakthrough for Jurgen Klopp and Co. The club have failed to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who left the club last month. Their only No. 6 options Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are currently recovering from their respective long-term injuries.