"He just doesn’t seem bothered" - Manchester United told to get rid of Marcus Rashford and '7 or 8 others' after 4-0 Brentford defeat

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Manchester United need to get rid of Marcus Rashford this summer. The former Celtic striker has insisted that there are seven or eight players at the club Erik ten Hag needs to get rid of as soon as possible.

The new Red Devils boss has started his tenure at Old Trafford in the worst possible fashion, suffering defeats in his first two games.

Following a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture, Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on August 13.

Frank McAvennie has opened up on the situation at the club and reckons that there is still plenty of deadwood at Ten Hag's disposal. The Scotsman has been particularly critical of the duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. He told Football Insider:

“I think they’ve got to get rid of about seven or eight of them I really do. Rashford and Martial, they’re not going to do anything for Man United. I wish they would prove me wrong."

ِ @Asensii20 I haven’t seen Rashford press at all but you won’t hear about it because he has an English passport and his name isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.. I haven’t seen Rashford press at all but you won’t hear about it because he has an English passport and his name isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo..

McAvennie has also questioned Rashford's mentality as he believes that the England international has not shown enough responsibility on the pitch. He added:

“Rashford is a good player but he’s hardly kicked a ball. Go and speak to the manager, if he thinks he’s a centre-forward he should go and tell the manager he wants to play there and see how it goes. He’s a good player but he just doesn’t seem bothered."

Marcus Rashford must find some form to revive his Manchester United career

Until last season, Rashford wasn't just one of United's best players but one of the most impressive forwards in the Premier League.

After breaking into the first team at a very young age, the Englishman quickly became a sensation. However, things have not been the same since the start of the last campaign as Rashford has looked a shadow of his former self.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys José Mourinho:



• Pogba is a virus, not a team player.

• Martial is lazy and needs to leave the club.

• Rashford can't be Man United's main striker.

• Luke Shaw doesn't use his head.



The Special One will always be right. José Mourinho:• Pogba is a virus, not a team player.• Martial is lazy and needs to leave the club.• Rashford can't be Man United's main striker.• Luke Shaw doesn't use his head.The Special One will always be right. https://t.co/5y4OgLFoa0

The England international endured the worst season of his professional career last time out, scoring just five goals in 31 games across all competitions. With Rashford's contract set to expire in less than 12 months, the Red Devils face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

