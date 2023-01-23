"He just dozes off" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United star's 'silly lack of concentration' against Arsenal

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane harshly criticized Aaron Wan-Bissaka after Sunday's match against Arsenal, slamming the right-back's lack of concentration.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 at the Emirates and Wan-Bissaka could've done enough to prevent the Gunners' equalizing goal from Eddie Nketiah in the first half. It did not help that the right-back had given away the corner that led to the goal, following an inability to get the ball out of the first third.

The right-back, whose performances have generally improved in recent games, was severely reprimanded by Keane for his lack of awareness. Keane told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"It’s just his lack of awareness. It’s as if he can’t believe someone’s coming around the back of him, because he can see him, he just dozes off. A silly lack of concentration, considering we praise him saying he’s a good defender."

Manchester United lose to Arsenal in a thrilling five-goal affair

Manchester United's fortunes took a turn for the worse as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The match was highly anticipated as two of the top teams in the league faced off against each other. However, things were not looking good for United from the start as they were without key player Casemiro, who was suspended for his fifth yellow card of the season.

The game was fast-paced and highly competitive right from the first whistle, with both teams looking to take control of the match. The Red Devils got off to a good start as Marcus Rashford scored the opener with a scorching 25-yard effort in the 17th minute. However, Gunners forward Edward Nketiah quickly equalized with a brilliant header, leaving the score level at the break.

After the halftime break, Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka, putting pressure on Manchester United to respond. The Gunners' winger curled a remarkable effort past David de Gea and into the bottom corner.

United eventually responded, and they did so through Lisandro Martinez, who was able to chip a header into the back of the net, beating Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners continued to push for a winner, pinning the visitors back for the latter stages of the match.

In the 90th minute, Nketiah bagged a heroic brace, securing victory for Arsenal and leaving Manchester United devastated.

