“He could just get in between and put the ball away” - Joe Cole names 2 Portugal stars who can help Cristiano Ronaldo play ‘another 10 years’

Joe Cole has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo could play for another 10 years for Portugal with Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva beside him. Ally McCoist, Rio Ferdinand, and Cole were recently in a debate about whether Portugal are better with or without Ronaldo. McCoist suggested that the Selecaos don't need Ronaldo anymore.

Ronaldo had an off-tournament in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Cole agreed that Portugal looked better without their talisman in Qatar. However, he said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be useful for another decade. He said on TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"I agree with Ally in the sense that they looked better without him at the World Cup in 2022, but I can't discount the fact that if you've got Leao on one wing and Bernardo Silva on the other, he could play for another 10 years."

Trending

Cole added:

"He could just get in between the sticks and put the ball away. So I think they're a better team with Cristiano."

Joe Cole is a former adversary of Cristiano Ronaldo. He faced the 39-year-old superstar when playing for Chelsea, as well as on the international stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice for Portugal against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo played Portugal's final friendly game ahead of Euro 2024 against Ireland on Tuesday (June 11). He scored twice, in the 50th minute and on the hour mark. His first goal was a thing of beauty.

Ronaldo finished the season with Al-Nassr with 44 goals and 13 assists from 45 matches. He also scored 10 goals and provided one assist in nine Euro qualifying games.

The 39-year-old looks in blazing form ahead of the tournament in Germany. He is expected to lead the line for Roberto Martinez's team. Portugal are alongside Turkey, Georgia, and Czechia in Group F. They will begin their journey in the Euros on Tuesday, June 18, against Czechia.