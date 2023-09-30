"He has just not had a great game so far" - Peter Schmeichel singles out Manchester United star for criticism during Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has lambasted Sofyan Amrabat for his performance against Crystal Palace. The retired Danish goalkeeper called out the Morrocan international for his grave mistake in the encounter.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Eagles after Joachim Andersen's free-kick goal in the first half. Amrabat, who was deployed as a left-back by Erik ten Hag, gave the foul away that led to Andersen's strike after colliding with Jordan Ayew.

Following the defeat, Schmeichel told Premier League Productions of the Morrocan midfielder's performance (as quoted by Metro):

"We talked about Amrabat before the game, it is first full Premier League game and he has just not had a great game so far. He gives a silly foul away which leads to this free kick."

The former Manchester United goalkeeper added:

"I expected a Danish player [United striker Rasmus Hojlund] to score at the other end today but for Joachim Anderson to hit the ball like that, what a fantastic goal."

Manchester United secured Amrabat's services on deadline day from Serie A outfit Fiorentina on loan with the option to make the transfer permanent included in the contract.

The Morrocan international, a midfielder, was used in an unfamiliar position by Ten Hag against Palace. While Schmeichel has criticized Amrabat, some may claim that he should be given some leeway for playing the full 90 minutes as a defender.

Piers Morgan slams Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as he makes 'real problem' claim involving Cristiano Ronaldo

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has hit out at Ten Hag again after his defeat against Crystal Palace. The Englishman labeled the Dutch boss as the real problem at Manchester United while staunchly defending Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international had a massive fallout with the Red Devils after lambasting the club's hierarchy, management, and former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane in an interview with Morgan last year.

Following Manchester United's defeat, the Englishman took to social media to express his dismay at Ten Hag. Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"REMINDER: One of these men was driven out of United because he was deemed ‘the problem’ at the club. Painfully obvious who the real problem was/is.. (Clue: it wasn’t @Cristiano)."

Expand Tweet

Morgan, known for being a good ally of the former Real Madrid star, posted another tweet with a picture of him and the Portuguese star and a caption that read:

"Hi Erik."

Expand Tweet