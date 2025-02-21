"He just isn't that guy" - Ex-England forward slams Liverpool star, suggests he could shine at Manchester United

Former England forward Lianne Sanderson has claimed that Darwin Nunez is not good enough for Liverpool, but could start for Manchester United. She stated that the Uruguayan star has not settled in at Anfield but is better than Rasmus Hojlund.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Sanderson claimed that missing chances are normal for forwards, but Nunez is failing to convert too many chances. However, she praised the Liverpool star for working his socks off in games and said via Metro:

"It’s not good enough. You have to give players time to adapt – some players can find it hard in their first season or two. But he’s had that time now. This is his third season. Everyone misses chances, it happens to the best of us, but the elite players know how to get over it quicker. As a forward you’re going to miss chances but it’s about how you recover from that and he had another opportunity after that."

"I can’t deny he works his socks off but he’s just not good enough, he isn’t good enough. He’s got all the attributes to be a top, top player. He’s good in the air, he’s got pace, but he just isn’t that guy. That’s the reality. They bought him, they gave him a go, but now they need to get someone else. Let me ask you this, this is something I’ve just thought. If it’s a choice of Hojlund or Nunez, who are you having?"

Darwin Nunez was linked with a move to Al Nassr in the January window but Liverpool pulled the plug on the deal after failing to find an ideal replacement.

Liverpool legend thinks Darwin Nunez does not think enough during matches

Robbie Fowler spoke about Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool star missed a crucial chance in the draw at Aston Villa. He claimed that the Uruguayan striker does not think much about the game and fails to get the basics right.

He said via Empire of the Kop:

“People worry about Darwin Nunez because you don’t think, he doesn’t think about the game enough… If you’re struggling for confidence, you’ve got to go back to basics, you’ve got to get the ball, you’ve got to touch it, and you’ve got to like give it five yards [away]. You don’t look and dally on the ball, waiting for someone to make a run so you can play in an unbelievable pass – play the simple things."

Liverpool have slipped in the Premier League title race after two draws to Everton and Aston Villa in their last three matches. They face Newcastle United next in the Carabao Cup final.

