“He would just hunt for food” - Manchester United duo Garnacho and Mainoo pick player they would like to be stuck on desert island with

Manchester United youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have both chosen Lisandro Martinez as the teammate they'd want to be stuck on a desert island with.

The exciting Red Devils duo took part in a Q&A, and one question was picking a player to be stranded with. Garnacho's selection made a ton of sense as he explained (via SPORTbible):

"My main reason is because we speak the same language, so this is the most important [thing]."

Whereas Mainoo's explanation for choosing Martinez was more intriguing and inventive:

"For me I think he would just hunt for food. Because he's the butcher, that's the main reason. He would just want to talk but he would want to survive!"

Martinez, 26, has been nicknamed The Butcher since his days playing at the Johan Cruyff Arena for Ajax. He's known for his aggressiveness and passion and is hugely popular in the Manchester United locker room.

Unfortunately, The Argentine defender has missed most of the ongoing season through injury. Erik ten Hag has basically been stranded without a consistent defense to call upon.

The 16-cap Argentina international has appeared 56 times since joining from Ajax in July 2022 for £56.7 million. He's helped the likes of Garnacho, 19, and Mainoo, 19, settle into the senior team after their rise from youth level.

Erik ten Hag namedrops Garnacho and Mainoo to reaffirm his commitment to Manchester United's youth

Erik ten Hag (right) has placed his faith in the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has pointed out the emergence of Garnacho and Mainoo when discussing his reign thus far. The Dutch coach is under pressure amid a poor ongoing season that will end without UEFA Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag suggested his philosophy when arriving in July 2022 was to help integrate youth into the senior team at Old Trafford. He told Sky Sports:

"There is a game model here. How do you think [Alejandro] Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are able to come up? That's because it was one of my objectives from the previous leadership team to bring that in."

Garnacho enjoyed a breakout season in the 2022-23 campaign and has now become a regular starter. The Argentine winger has made 46 appearances across competitions, posting nine goals and five assists.

It was Mainoo's turn to make the step up to Manchester United's senior team proper during the ongoing season. The English midfielder has starred for Ten Hag's side, registering three goals and one assist in 28 games across competitions.