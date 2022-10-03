"He just jogs back" - Former Manchester United player hits out at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has slammed Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his poor recent form.

The right-back has been criticized for his below-par performances this term, which has led to him making several noticeable errors. Alexander-Arnold did not play a single minute for England during the recent international break, with many citing his defensive ability as an area to improve.

He is yet to register a Premier League assist this term for a side that has kept just one clean sheet so far. He was woeful in Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday. Former winger Sharpe is clearly fed up with the full-back's form and questioned his commitment to defending.

Sharpe, who won the Premier League title on three occasions with Manchester United, told Astro Supersport:

“You should run back towards the goal whenever there’s trouble. Whenever the ball goes past Trent Alexander-Arnold, he doesn’t bust a gut to get back into a defensive position.

“He just jogs back and expects the rest of the team to mop up his mess. It’s something that needs addressing, for Klopp and for Trent himself. Teams will single him out and it will cause Liverpool problems.”

Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool star to counter former Manchester United winger's criticism

Alexander-Arnold was largely responsible for Brighton's first two goals in Liverpool's most recent game. His performance was even slated by former Manchester United winger Sharpe.

Klopp defended his full-back before the game after a difficult international break. The German boss told a press conference (as per The Guardian):

“When we do a high press, Trent is often the highest of all those at the back. That is the way we play football. Now, you can say, ‘You should defend better.’

"But you cannot have everything because if you want to play high press you need players in specific positions. If the next ball goes long on that [right] side, then Joël [Matip], Ibou [Konaté] or Joe [Gomez] has to cover him."

Klopp added:

"It is the risk we take. It is not a crazy risk and we win the ball nine out of 10 times, but in the one moment we don’t win it people ask, ‘Where is Trent?’ That is a question I don’t understand from people who watch football so often. People say that is his main job but I told him he has to be there [higher up the pitch]."

