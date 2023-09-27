"He just liked it and blocked her" - UK Podcaster claims Tottenham star snubbed a DM from Love Islander Chloe Burrows

UK Podcaster Specs Gonzalez has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison shunned the advances of Love Islander Chloe Burrows on Instagram.

Specs was speaking on The Filthy Fellas podcast when he made the claim. He says that Maddison even went as far as to block the TV personality:

"I remember when Chloe Burrows messaged James Maddison 'you know I fancy you'. He just liked it and blocked her, that's a great man."

Specs insisted that it was a true story and claimed that it happened while he and Burrows were working on Channel 4. The duo have featured in videos released by Channel 4 on their official YouTube channel.

Burrows has a history of dating footballers as she coupled up with semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran on ITV2's Love Island in 2021. However, the couple went their separate ways in September 2022.

The Bicester-born influencer appeared to set her sights on Maddison. But, her attempts to engage in a conversation with the England international failed. He is in a long-term relationship with UK model Kennedy Alexa and the couple share one son and two twins.

The English attacker made a £40 million move from Leicester City to Tottenham this past summer. He has made a blistering start to life at Spurs with two goals and four assists in seven games across competitions.

James Maddison insists Tottenham are shaking off their 'Spursy' tag following their draw against Arsenal

Spurs have made an excellent start to the campaign.

Tottenham have been buoyed by the signing of Maddison who has immediately impressed in north London. Ange Postecoglou's side have made an excellent start to the season, sitting fourth in the league with four wins and two draws in six games.

The Lilywhites came up against Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday (September 24). The two London rivals played out an enthralling 2-2 draw with Maddison grabbing an assist.

The Tottenham midfielder reckons his side are putting their 'Spursy' nametag to bed with their performances so far this season. He said (via LiveScore):

"When you hear fans and neutrals talk about Tottenham, they often say, 'Soft, weak, bottle it, Spursy, all that rubbish. I think the last couple of weeks shows we might be going in a slightly different direction because we scored in the 98th and 101st minute against Sheffield United to win late on when it looked like it was going to be one of those days."

Maddison then alluded to the draw against Arsenal, a side he admits are one of the best in world football:

"And today we go behind twice at arguably one of the best teams in the world and we pull it back and we're still fighting to the end."

Spurs are next in action on Saturday (September 30) when they face Liverpool at home. It will be a real test for Postecoglou's men as the Reds are second and unbeaten in the league.