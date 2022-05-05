“He just looks too good” – Paddy Kenny claims ‘it wouldn’t be a shock’ if brilliant Liverpool star plays vital role in helping Reds win Champions League 

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has hailed Luis Diaz for his impact since joining Liverpool and feels the Colombian could score in the Champions League final.

Arriving from Porto in January for £37.5 million, Diaz has settled in nicely at the club. He helped the Reds book their place in the Champions League final following a win against Villarreal on May 3.

Diaz came off the bench in the second half when the Reds were trailing the match 2-0. He scored their second goal as Jurgen Klopp's side won the game 3-2 and progressed to the final 5-2 on aggregate. It was his fifth goal for them in all competitions and his second in Europe.

He seems to pit in effortlessly into Jurgen Klopp's system and has made a strong case to start in the Paris showpiece against Real Madrid this month. Paddy Kenny spoke effusively of Diaz on Football Insider and said:

“He just looks too good every time he plays. You would expect him to start in that Champions League final. He’s just brilliant, it wouldn’t be a shock if he is the one to score the vital goal in one of the finals Liverpool have.”

Diaz, 25, has made 21 appearances since joining. The Colombian has started in 13 of those appearances, which suggests he's already established himself in Klopp's system.

Praising the club's recruitment, Kenny added:

“He’s only been there a few weeks and he is already one of the key players there. You bring him on to change the game in a Champions League semi-final and he actually does it. He could have had a couple more goals as well."

"You have to hand it to the Liverpool recruitment team. They have absolutely nailed it again. I think Diaz will play a big role in the last few weeks of the season."

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 after Los Blancos beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final tie.

Liverpool forward can seal 'best signing' claim in the finals

Diaz has indeed made a big impact at the club since arriving in January. However, aren't convinced he is the best winter signing yet. The Colombian will have a chance to silence his critics with a huge performance in the final, possibly chipping in with a goal or two.

GOAL @goal Luis Diaz is only getting started Luis Diaz is only getting started 😱 https://t.co/jD8ZerA82K

Real Madrid may be the kings of comebacks right now. However, they have shipped in 11 goals in the knockout stages, an indication of their weak defense.

If Diaz is able to exploit the same and help the Reds win their seventh trophy, it would cement his place as one of the best January signings in Liverpool's history.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar