“He just looks so out of touch, so out of his depth" - Journalist calls out Manchester United star's recent performances

Mirror journalist John Cross has said that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has looked like a pale shadow of his illustrious self in recent games. The former Real Madrid man has recently played in defence amid injuries to key personnel.

The 32-year-old is the midst of an underwhelming campaign, much like his club. In an injury-riddled season, Casemiro has contributed five goals and three assists in 29 games across competitions but has fallen short of expectations at the defensive end.

Cross said after United's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6) that Casemiro's recent performances have plunged his future at the club in doubt (as per Back Pages podcast via Givemesport):

"If I were Erik ten Hag, I would be seriously concerned about whether the players were still putting in a shift. There were so many worrying performances. Casemiro, I know he's playing out of position in central defence, but there is a player who has scaled the top of their game and been absolutely phenomenal.

“He just looks so out of touch, so out of his depth. I just don't know quite where it goes from here.”

Casemiro - who is contracted till 2026 - is linked with an exit this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely disappointing the season, especially after winning the EFL Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and finishing third the previous campaign.

Their defeat to Palace was their 13th league reverse of the season, leaving them eighth in the standings after 35 games, with a top-four spot out of reach. They next take on leaders Arsenal at home on Sunday (May 12).

The reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season saw the Gunners prevail 3-1. Mikel Arteta's side - riding a four-game winning streak - are seeking their first league title in 20 years.