“He just does nothing” - Alan Smith highlights how Manchester United star struggled in ‘car crash moment’ during 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Alan Smith has slammed Jonny Evans for his role in Crystal Palace's second goal during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat in the Premier League on Monday, May 6.

The Red Devils were battered at Selhurst Park, with Michael Olise (12', 66'), Jean-Philippe Mateta (40'), and Tyrick Mitchell (58') getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

During Palace's second goal, scored by Mateta, Evans was breezed past by the French striker, who eventually unleashed a left-footed belter past Andre Onana. Smith expressed skepticism at the way Evans operated in that particular situation. He said after the match (via Tribal Football):

"It definitely sums up United. Defensively they have been a car crash, they really have. I feel for Jonny Evans really here, faced with a one-vs-one against an in form centre forward, he just does nothing."

Smith added:

"And what about that for a strike. Everytime they have gone forward they have found encouragement and gaps. They have found United wanting. I can not believe he has skated through so easily."

With Harry Maguire recently suffering a muscle injury in training, keeping him out for three weeks, Evans and Casemiro started as central defenders for Manchester United. Evans reportedly failed a fitness test ahead of the match but Erik ten Hag decided to start him due to lack of options.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits that Jonny Evans wasn't ready to play

Jonny Evans returned to Manchester United training last week following a muscle injury and the centre-back wasn't ready to play against Crystal Palace, as Erik ten Hag admitted after the disastrous 4-0 defeat.

Ten Hag said Evans only trained for two days before the game but had to play the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace due to the team's injury crisis. He said (via United in Focus):

"Huge respect for Jonny that he stepped in for Harry Maguire. But he wasn't ready to go into the game. He only had two days' training, so that is one example. But he played for 90 minutes and it was a real reward he did this."

Ten Hag further said:

"But of course he can't play at the levels that he can normally do."

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League with 54 points from 35 matches. Ten Hag and company need to put the Crystal Palace game behind already as they next have a difficult Old Trafford outing against Arsenal on Sunday (May 12).