"He just panicked" - Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal man was like a 'rabbit in the headlights' in second half against Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta got his in-game management wrong in their defeat against the Red Devils.

The Gunners dropped their first points of the 2022-23 Premier League season in their 3-1 loss at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4). Erik ten Hag's side produced a clinical performance in front of the home crowd to win their fourth match in a row.

After Antony opened the scoring for the hosts in the 35th minute, Bukayo Saka equalised at the hour-mark. Marcus Rashford again put Manchester United in the lead six minutes later.

In the 74th minute, Arteta made a triple substitution to turn the tables of the contest. He brought on Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe for Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, seconds later, Rashford doubled the lead for the hosts from a counter-attack.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand shared his thoughts on the crucial moment in the second half. He said:

"I think Arteta was almost like a rabbit in the headlights. He just panicked, I think. It felt like he panicked in the situation. I think in the cold light of day he doesn't make those three substitutions as quickly as he did. They were controlling the game and it gave United the impetus. Manager to manager – Ten Hag won the game."

He continued:

"I think Arteta was super confident. He had a right to be, they had won five on the bounce. That maybe built an arrogance in the way he made his substitutions. He'll look back and realise he probably went a bit gung-ho."

Arsenal remain atop the Premier League standings with 15 points from six games, one point ahead of champions Manchester City. Meanwhile, Manchester United climbed up to fifth place with their fourth win on the trot.

Both teams are scheduled to open their respective UEFA Europa League group stage campaigns on Thursday (September 8). Arsenal will visit Switzerland's FC Zurich for their Group A opener, while the Red Devils will host Spain's Real Sociedad in their Group E opener.

Roy Keane lauds Manchester United's Marcus Rashford after Arsenal win

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lavished praise on Marcus Rashford for his match-winning performance against Arsenal on Sunday. He told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"Hunger, desire, decision-making [and] stretching teams. He had a full pre-season with the club – different to last summer – he looks settled, happy in his mindset. When Marcus is at [his best], he is a handful."

He continued:

"When he stretches teams he is a good, good player. [Against Arsenal], Marcus was brilliant. I was tough on him over the last year or two and needs to be more consistent but today, fantastic."

Rashford has now scored three goals and provided two assists in six matches so far this season.

