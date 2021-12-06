"He just plays for the team"- Tim Sherwood praises 'responsible' Manchester United star for his performance in Crystal Palace win 

Tim Sherwood expressed his admiration for Fred after the Brazilian scored an absolute screamer for Manchester United against Crystal Palace on Sunday. However, he stated how Manchester United's dream of a top-four finish will rest on the return of their injured players.

Here's what Sherwood said:

‘Fred and McTominay, we always criticize them – I mean, everyone has criticized Fred. People always find faults in his game but every single manager that takes over at the football club always plays him. He must be doing something right. I think he’s a very responsible player."

"I think he gives everything. He never lets you down, no self-indulgence in him. He just plays for the team, and I think that’s why he plays. When the manager takes over, they can trust him."

Sherwood pointed out that if the likes of Cavani, Pogba, and Varane can make timely returns from injuries, United are still very much a top-four contender. He further explained:

"I think they’ve got two solid boys in there now. They can learn, McTominay can learn as well, in that position. I think he’s capable. They’ve got so many options, Cavani to come back as well, Pogba to come back in, Varane. Chasing that top-four spot, there’s not a squad in the Premier League more equipped to get there than Manchester United. With that run of fixtures, Man United fans have got every right to feel optimistic about the future."

Fred scored an absolute screamer for Manchester United in the 77th minute. This turned out to be the only goal of the match, as the Red Devils emerged victorious against the Eagles.

Manchester United return to winning ways

Ralf Rangnick had a fantastic start as Manchester United's interim manager. The Red Devils' midfield looked more organized than it had been under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

There were already plenty of encouraging signs for United, who lined up in a 4-2-2-2 formation, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho playing as No.10s behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford up front.

The biggest distinction was United's pressing and intensity. Despite not being perfect after only a few days on the training pitch with the new manager, the Red Devils were able to win the ball in the final third far more than they had previously.

Manchester United currently sit in sixth place and have managed to win two of their last three Premier League games.

United will now take on Young Boys on December 9, followed by an outing against a sinking Norwich City on December 11.

