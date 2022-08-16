"He just isn't ready" – Rio Ferdinand claims 22-year-old Manchester United forward is 'nowhere near' taking the mantle at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has stated that forward Amad Diallo is nowhere close to cementing a place for himself in the Red Devils' squad during the 2022-23 season.

Diallo, who has three years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, arrived from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £33.7 million in 2021. The Ivorian was sent out on a six-month loan spell to Rangers last season, where he scored three goals in 13 matches across all competitions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE (via Sunderland Echo), Ferdinand said that Diallo should be loaned out again. He said:

"Unfortunately, he just isn't ready. He just isn't ready. He went to Rangers, couldn't really get into the team and affect their team, which tells you he's not near getting into the Manchester United team. Do you know what I mean?"

"Plus, again, is he the right player? He hasn't got that explosive pace that they're maybe looking for, he's more of a player with a bit more guile, who likes to come to the ball and create like that, rather than running onto things and behind and stuff like that."

He added:

"I just think it's a bit too early for someone like him to come in and take that mantle on. Yes, I don't think he's near enough to the first-team squad. If he'd have gone to Rangers and smashed it at Rangers, then he'd have had a chance. But because he did nothing, he's going to be a little bit off it and he's someone we will look to loan out, I'd say."

According to club insider Jonathan Shrager, Erik ten Hag's side want to send Diallo out on loan to another club this summer. He added that the player's representative Michael N'Cho is currently in talks with Sunderland, Blackpool, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria.

Diallo featured in 156 minutes during his club's pre-season friendlies last month ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Matheus Cunha on Manchester United's radar

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are closing in on completing a £42 million move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

Cunha, who has four years left on his current deal at the Metropolitano Stadium, is known for his dribbling and directness with the ball.

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth Atlético Madrid want €50m for Matheus Cunha according to @FabrizioRomano . That's insane, that means clubs would have spent €109m on transfer fees for the Brazilian throughout his career. Will Man United meet that evaluation, they probably have to at this point. Atlético Madrid want €50m for Matheus Cunha according to @FabrizioRomano. That's insane, that means clubs would have spent €109m on transfer fees for the Brazilian throughout his career. Will Man United meet that evaluation, they probably have to at this point.

Since joining Diego Simeone's side from Hertha Berlin for £22 million last summer, Cunha has registered seven goals and as many assists in 38 matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar