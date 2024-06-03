"He has just taken the Ballon d'Or" – Rio Ferdinand believes 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now confirmed

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has done enough to be handed his first-ever Ballon d'Or award this year.

Earlier this Saturday (June 1), Vinicius played a vital role in Los Blancos' 2-0 UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. He doubled his side's lead in the 83rd minute of the clash, coolly converting Jude Bellingham's inch-perfect pass at Wembley.

Ferdinand, who won the Champions League trophy in 2008, decided to predict the consequence of the Brazilian's goal while commentating for TNT Sports earlier last weekend. The 45-year-old opined:

"Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or. He has just taken the Ballon d'Or. Is that Ballon d'Or in the bag now? Has he gone ahead now, for the Ballon d'Or?"

Revealing why Vinicius could win the individual award, Ferdinand said:

"He has looked dangerous in the second half, he has looked dangerous. And then he scores and backs it up. In the biggest moments in the Champions League this season, Vinicius Junior has turned up."

Vinicius, who will represent Brazil at the Copa America later this month, relished a stellar Champions League run last campaign. The 23-year-old registered six goals and five assists in 10 continental matches.

England star urged to emulate Lionel Messi to beat Vinicius Jr in 2024 Ballon d'Or race

Last month, Real Madrid great Gareth Bale was asked whether Jude Bellingham is a suitable candidate to notch France Football's prestigious honor. He responded to PA Media (h/t GOAL):

"Of course. Having a major international tournament [2024 UEFA European Championship] is going to play a big part in winning that trophy. The Copa America will be on as well, so I guess there's a lot to play for [between Bellingham and Vinicius Junior] because to win the Ballon d'Or award... you need to win team trophies."

Mentioning Lionel Messi's personal triumph in 2023, Bale concluded:

"If there's an international tournament, you have to provide on that stage as well... like [Lionel] Messi did a couple of years ago [at the 2022 FIFA World Cup]. Obviously, there's a lot to prove, but [Bellingham] has done a lot of the hard work already."

Bellingham, 20, scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 overall matches for Real Madrid last season, helping them lift three trophies.

Vinicius Junior, in comparison, found the back of the net 24 times and laid out 11 assists in 39 games across competitions for Real Madrid.