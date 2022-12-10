“He should keep things calm” – Argentina fans excited as 24-year-old is named in starting line-up to face Netherlands in FIFA World Cup QF

Argentina fans are enthused by Lionel Scaloni's selection of Lisandro Martinez in their starting XI for their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

La Albiceleste face Louis van Gaal's men in the second quarter-final of the world's most famous competition.

The two sides have a lot to follow after Croatia's incredible penalty shootout victory over Brazil earlier in the day (Friday, 9 December).

Argentina manager Scaloni has chosen a 5-3-2 formation, with Emiliano Martinez in goal.

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuna are in defense.

Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister are in midfield.

Lionel Messi captains the side, alongside Julian Alvarez in attack.

Scaloni's inclusion of Lisandro Martinez has Argentina fans brimming with delight.

The Manchester United defender has been in fine form for the Red Devils, making 21 appearances since joining from Ajax in the summer.

Nicknamed 'the Butcher,' he has helped United keep nine clean sheets.

The 24-year-old has appeared three times for Scaloni's side at the FIFA World Cup but has only started once, a vital 2-0 victory over Mexico.

He comes into a new-look defense after Scaloni decided to match the Netherlands by starting five at the back.

Here are some reactions from fans to Lisandro Martinez starting for the two-time FIFA World Cup winners in their quarter-final clash with Oranje:

Hadi @tawilhadi @RoyNemer @DiarioOle Very good lineup I like the inclusion of Lisandro!! @RoyNemer @DiarioOle Very good lineup I like the inclusion of Lisandro!!

♠️🇦🇷 @ik_wisdom__ Happy to see lisandro martinez in the starting xi Happy to see lisandro martinez in the starting xi

Diamond Biscuit @DiamondBiskit @khushbookadri They are starting Lisandro Martínez thankfully.. he should keep things calm at back. @khushbookadri They are starting Lisandro Martínez thankfully.. he should keep things calm at back.

Messi's route to a first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina takes shape

The Argentina skipper is playing in his fifth World Cup tournament.

If Scaloni's men beat the Netherlands in their quarter-final meeting, they will face Croatia in the semi-finals.

The Croats heroically saw off FIFA World Cup favorites Brazil with a dramatic shootout win after a 1-1 draw in extra-time.

One of Morocco, Portugal, England or France would meet Scaloni's side if they were to make it to the final on 18 December.

Messi, 35, has never won the World Cup, it is the last international trophy that evades him.

The Argentine icon is in red-hot form, scoring three goals and providing an assist in four appearances.

La Albiceleste supporters will be pinning their hopes on the PSG attacker leading their side to victory against a tricky Dutch side.

Van Gaal's men are unbeaten in Qatar and have been resilient in defense, conceding just two goals so far.

It will be up to Messi and co to break through Oranje's stern back five.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk lauded Messi before the quarter-finals.

However, he insisted that his side were not only coming up against the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Van Dijk said:

"We are preparing to beat Argentina. Obviously we know how big a part of their success he has been over the years but it’s not about me, or the Netherlands, against Messi, it’s about the Netherlands against Argentina."

