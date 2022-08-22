“He keeps breaking” – Lee Dixon feels 23-year-old Arsenal star is ‘made of biscuits’ at the moment

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon has been critical of club right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu's fitness issues. The Japan international missed the north London club's opening Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace and came on as a second-half substitute in victories over Leicester City and Bournemouth.

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Bologna last summer for £15.5 million. However, he was only able to make 21 Premier League appearances due to a calf injury that ruled him out for three months.

The right-back's injury issues have continued into the 2022-23 campaign. Mikel Arteta has opted to deploy Ben White as a right-back in his side's opening three Premier League games due to Tomiyasu's lack of fitness.

Dixon praised White for his versatility, but believes the Gunners must play a 'specialist' in the position. While Tomiyasu is currently Arsenal's first-choice right-back, Dixon is unsure of the Japanese defender due to his fitness issues.

"I would prefer a specialist but he [White] is a good footballer. He's got a lot to learn defensively but he's more than capable of playing there. There's no doubt about that. I like Tomiyasu but obviously he's made of biscuits at the moment, he keeps breaking," Dixon told NBC Sport (via HITC).

James Olley @JamesOlley Arteta explains Tierney and Tomiyasu's injury problems: "The reason why they got those persistent injuries are for different reasons - probably the squad didn't enable them to recover & not play them when it was necessary, they were too tired... sometimes we had to rush them." Arteta explains Tierney and Tomiyasu's injury problems: "The reason why they got those persistent injuries are for different reasons - probably the squad didn't enable them to recover & not play them when it was necessary, they were too tired... sometimes we had to rush them."

Tomiyasu's return to full fitness will leave Mikel Arteta with a selection issue. The 23-year-old is likely to replace Ben White at right-back, which could force the Spanish tactician to choose between White, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes for the two centre-back positions.

Hector Bellerin could still have a future at Arsenal

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal F.C. - Pre-Season Test Match

Hector Bellerin joined Spanish club Real Betis on a season-long loan deal last summer after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an incredible season with Real Betis as he helped the club finish fifth in La Liga and win the Copa del Rey. As per Teamtalk, the Spanish defender is keen to return to Manuel Pellegrini's side and is willing to terminate his contract with the Gunners

This would help Betis sign him on a free transfer.

With less than two weeks to go before the close of the summer transfer window, the move is yet to materialize. Bellerin could be forced to stay in north London as his contract is set to run until next summer.

The right-back could prove to be an asset to Mikel Arteta as his speed, work-rate, and attacking abilities make him the ideal back-up option for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

