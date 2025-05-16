“He keeps evolving” - Ex-Barcelona youth coach names age at which Lamine Yamal could become ‘unstoppable’

Former Barcelona youth coach Oscar Lopez has provided some insight into Lamine Yamal, while naming the age at which the youngster could become "unstoppable." Lopez worked with Yamal in his last days playing at a youth level in Catalonia.

Phenomenal performances against experienced players notably defined the 17-year-old's career at La Masia, as Lopez revealed. At 15, he was an integral first-team player at the U19s, and his ability outshone his age. It was hardly any surprise that he enjoyed a smooth transition to the first team, which earned him the record for Barcelona's youngest ever debutant.

Lamine Yamal has since collected a number of records, including the all-time youngest El Clasico scorer. Lopez had mapped the rapid ascension of the young star in an interview with Radio MARCA, before admitting (via Barca Universal):

"He continues to get better, continues to get better and is terrific. I wouldn't be surprised if at 23 years old he is unstoppable."

This season, Yamal has been central to Barcelona's treble in the domestic competitions, scoring crucial goals in decisive games. His game has solidified his status as a first-team player, while his remarkable style of play has seen him likened to great players.

With his path, Yamal is expected to be at the forefront of Barcelona's destiny. He is currently on 17 goals and 25 assists in just 53 games.

Lamine Yamal was on form as Barcelona clinched LaLiga

Lamine Yamal's brilliance helped Barca win their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 away win against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on May 15. The 17-year-old opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when he drove inside from the right wing on the area's edge and curled the ball with his left foot superbly into the corner.

In the 80th minute, Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera was dismissed for elbowing Yamal, leaving Barca with a numerical advantage. The teenager later set up Fermin Lopez in stoppage time (90+5') to clinch the victory and the title for Barca.

This win has sealed La Liga and also achieved a domestic treble for Barca under Hansi Flick, who has won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. With this win, the Blaugrana are seven points clear of Real Madrid with just two games left in the season.

