"He keeps going again and again"- Rio Ferdinand compares Liverpool's Divock Origi to 2 Manchester United legends

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has compared Liverpool's Divock Origi to Manchester United legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Javier Hernandez. Origi has become synonymous with scoring vital goals coming off the bench, similar to the Manchester United pair.

Ferdinand credited Divock Origi's never-say-die attitude for always trying to score a goal for Liverpool. The 43-year-old pundit compared Origi's impact off the bench to that of Solskjaer and Hernandez at Manchester United.

Speaking to BT Sport following Liverpool's 2-1 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, Rio Ferdinand said:

"Divock Origi is not disheartened when he misses one, he keeps going again and again. I’ve played with Chicharito [Hernandez] and Solskjaer and the players love them, you need people to come off the bench and have an impact and Origi does that."

Ferdinand believes Divock Origi will be a well appreciated player in the Liverpool dressing room. The former Manchester United defender credited the 26-year-old forward for getting into the game straightaway.

Ferdinand added:

"Within the club I know the players appreciate Origi. He’s decisive when he comes on, he gets the temperature of the game straight away. With him there seems to be a big shout for an Anfield statue outside!"

Divock Origi has had a couple of match-winning performances for Liverpool. The Belgian forward netted an injury-time winner to help the Reds secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Origi also scored the winner against AC Milan in the Champions League. The win was significant for Liverpool as they became the first English club to win all six of their group matches in Europe's elite competition.

Liverpool and Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League. Both sides have secured safe passage by topping their respective groups.

It is worth noting that Manchester United are still yet to play their final group game against BSC Young Boys. Regardless of the result against the Swiss champions, the Red Devils are guaranteed to top their group.

Manchester United are set to take on BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford in what will be Ralf Rangnick's first Champions League game as interim manager. The Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Swiss champions during the opening match of the group stages.

