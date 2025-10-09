“He kept sending me d*ck pics” - Brazilian model Anna Silva opens up on alleged experience with ’s*x maniac’ Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Brazilian model Anna Silva recently claimed that Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. shared alleged private images with her during their interactions. The model also labelled the Brazilian as a &quot;s*x maniac&quot;.Silva, who lives in London, shared alleged screenshots and audio recordings from her supposed interactions with Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian model alleged that she was approached by the Real Madrid star on multiple occasions, sharing details of their conversation.Speaking on Leo Dias TV (h/t Tribuna), Anna Silva opened up about Vinicius Jr allegedly sending her &quot;d*ck pics.&quot; She said:&quot;Vinicius is a s*x maniac. He kept sending me d*ck pics. He just wanted s*x talk. That’s all. Vinicius only thinks about s*x. I told him that I’m sapiosexual… I like to have conversations. I like having something to talk about. I don’t like someone who just keeps talking about dirty stuff with me, you know? He can’t hold a conversation, just s*x, s*x talk.&quot;According to an alleged WhatsApp screenshot shared by Silva, Vinicius asked her to send a &quot;video&quot;, to which the model responded through an audio message. In this recording, shared by Silva herself, she refused to share any media with the Brazilian and said:&quot;I’m not the kind of woman who’s going to send you videos when you haven’t done anything to deserve them. You talk to me when you want and ask me for a video… It would be easier for you to subscribe to OnlyFans or go to a p*rn website, because for me that’s just maniacal, really… You’re so egocentric.&quot;The aforementioned screenshot also included the Real Madrid attacker's response on text.&quot;Sorry, baby. I understand you perfectly. My bad… We started off on the wrong foot, and I hope things get better. Respect always comes first!,&quot; he wrote.Anna Silva claims Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr asked her to come to SpainVinicius Jr for Real Madrid - Source: GettyIn her aforementioned interview on Leo Dias TV, Anna Silva also alleged that Vinicius Jr asked her to come to Spain to meet him. She recalled how it went, adding (via Tribuna):&quot;He told me to find another friend to invite, so I invited a friend, and Vinicius asked for pics and the IG profile of my friend. He didn’t suggest a threes*me, but it became quite clear afterwards. Then I said, fine, I’ll go alone. But he wasn’t interested anymore because he wanted more company. So I proposed him to invite a male friend who is gay. But Vinicius wasn’t interested.&quot;Silva's claims come soon after the Brazilian took to Instagram to apologize to his girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca. The Real Madrid star did not elaborate on the reason behind his apology. However, his post came after reports of him allegedly cheating on Fonseca.As of now, Vinicius Jr is set to represent Brazil during the international break. He will be back in action for Los Blancos later this month in LaLiga.