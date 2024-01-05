"He was the key man every single week" - Micah Richards claims Liverpool superstar was 'phenomenal' in 2023

Football pundit Micah Richards showered praise on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his brilliant performances in 2023. The former defender claimed that the Brazil international was the most crucial player for Jurgen Klopp last season, especially as Virgil van Dijk wasn't at the top of his game.

Liverpool went through a sub-par 2022-23 campaign. With Virgil van Dijk struggling with injury issues, the Reds' defense was much weaker, leaving Alisson with a lot of work.

The Brazilian rose to the occasion, producing spectacular performances week in and week out to ensure that things didn't get out of hand for the Merseyside club. He played 47 games for the club across all fronts, recording 17 clean sheets.

Alisson has continued with his incredible form this term. The goalkeeper has so far kept six clean sheets in 18 Premier League games, attracting praise from Richards. The former Manchester City defender said on The Rest Is Football podcast:

“Alisson in the Premier League has been phenomenal. Even last season when Liverpool wasn’t playing that well, Van Dijk was injured and getting back to his best, he was the key man every single week.

“The amount of saves he makes for his team, and not just basic saves, we’re talking incredible saves. If we’re talking just the league I’m going to go with Alisson [as the best].”

Alisson will be back between the sticks when Liverpool return to action in the FA Cup. The Reds are scheduled to face Arsenal in a highly anticipated fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 7.

Liverpool star ruled out of Arsenal clash

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been ruled out of this weekend's massive fixture with Arsenal in the FA Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's action, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the midfielder will miss the clash as well as the EFL Cup semi-final face-off with Fulham on Wednesday, January 10.

“Dom is very positive, he doesn’t have a lot of pain but no chance for Sunday or Wednesday. Then we will see after that,” the tactician said (via @TheAnfieldTalk).

Szoboszlai's absence comes as a tough blow to the Merseyside club. The Hungarian has been a key player for the Reds since joining them in the summer. So far, he has bagged four goals and three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for the club.