“He would kill people”, “Technically top” – Federico Macheda names Manchester United legends including Cristiano Ronaldo while picking his best ever 5-a-side team

Federico Macheda has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his five-a-side team comprising of Manchester United players. The other four players in his team are Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

The former United player was quoted as saying the following on the FIVE YouTube channel:

“I will put Rio because Rio was technically top, Right, left, chopping people then I would put Vida (Vidic), he would kill people; then I will put Scholesy, Ronaldo and Rooney.”

The five players Macheda picked are Manchester United legends in their own right. The aforementioned players have won numerous trophies at Old Trafford under the leadership of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is worth mentioning that Vidic, Rooney, Ferdinand, Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo were part of the starting XI for the 2008 UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea in Moscow.

Manchester United went on to win the final on that occasion following a penalty shootout. Ronaldo did miss his penalty in the shootout but it did not matter in the end.

Macheda, meanwhile, had a short-lived career at Old Trafford. The attacker will also be remembered for scoring the winning goal against Aston Villa in injury-time during the 2008-09 season.

Macheda, however, only managed to make 36 appearances for Manchester United. He scored and assisted five goals for the club before leaving for Cardiff City in 2014 where he was managed by former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final season at Manchester United

There is a very real possibility that the 2022-23 season could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final season as a Manchester United player. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils when he joined the club last year from Juventus.

Ronaldo had an excellent return to Old Trafford and ended the 2021-22 season as the club's leading goalscorer. However, the new season has not gotten off to the best of starts.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has not preferred Ronaldo in the starting XI and has instead gone with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and even Anthony Elanga.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has started just three times this season so far, with two of his starts coming in the UEFA Europa League. He has scored just one goal this season from eight appearances so far.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave United earlier in the summer. However, he could not find a club in the transfer window.

