"He is the kind of player you should always pray to God to have" - Director calls out Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' critics

Former Udinese sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has had a go at critics of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. The 30-year-old midfielder has been at Old Trafford since January 2020.

Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils, registering nearly 100 goals (95) and 82 assists in 277 games across competitions. That includes 16 strikes and as many assists in 44 outings across competitions this season.

Despite Fernandes facing criticism for his leadership and on-field conduct, Giaretta waxed lyrical of the Portuguese (as per Daily Mail football writer Chris Wheeler):

"If someone is criticising Bruno, it’s because he doesn’t know his personality or leadership. You are born a winner and die a winner. This is an important quality for Bruno.

"He was a man when he was 19, and the coaches trust him because he’s very reliable. For sure, he is helping Amorim like crazy. He is the kind of player you should always pray to God to have in your dressing room."

Bruno Fernandes, contracted with United till the summer of 2027, scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg home win over Real Sociedad (5-2 aggregate win) to book a last-eight date with Lyon.

Manchester United boss rules out Bruno Fernandes leaving in the summer

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has dismissed the possiblity of captain Bruno Fernandes leaving in the summer amid links with Real Madrid, having signed a three-year extension in August.

Ahead of his side's return to action following the international break with a Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (April 1), Amorim said that Fernandes is moving nowhere at the end of the season.

"No, it's not going to happen," said Amorim (as per the BBC). "He's not going anywhere because I've already told him."

Despite United struggling in 13th place in the Premier League with nine games to go, they could still end a difficult season with silverware, having been knocked out of both domestic cups.

