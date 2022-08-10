"He is the kind of player Erik Ten hag likes" - Pundit makes bold claims about Manchester United target

Dutch football pundit Marcel van der Kraan feels PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has what it takes to become the top man at a big club. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the youngster, as per The Telegraph.

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is still eyeing his first major attacking reinforcement at Old Trafford. Van der Kraan believes Gakpo would be a good fit for the Dutch manager's system. But he was quick to warn that the Netherlands international might need some to get used to Premier League football.

The pundit said on Sky Sports News:

“He is the kind of player Erik Ten hag likes because he likes to play with wingers.

"For every Dutch player who goes to play in England, it takes time to adapt. With that in mind, I’m a bit concerned because Gakpo is outstanding in al the big Dutch big matches and in Europe. But playing in and out, I’m a bit concerned."

Gakpo enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign, bagging 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances across competitions for PSV. Van der Kraan is of the opinion that his compatriot is ready to move to a bigger club, highlighting Manchester United as a possible destination for Gakpo.

The Dutch football expert added:

"I think eventually he will eventually be the top man at a big club and I could see him featuring for Manchester United but there are other top clubs in the bidding for wanting him. Arsenal made a bid for him weeks ago and there are around five Premier League clubs after Gakpo. But if the choice is there, he will go to Manchester United.

“PSV have made it very clear there is no way he will sell this boy until they are certain they will play in the Champions League.”

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United start their Premier League campaign with a loss

Ten Hag's first competitive game in charge of Manchester United ended in despair. The Red Devils played Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Sunday, August 7.

United suffered a 2-1 defeat, courtesy of Pascal Gross' first-half brace. Although Alexis Mac Allister scored an own goal after the break, there was no way back for the hosts.

It's quite obvious that there's still a lot of work left to be done at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen how the club will react to the setback before the closure of the summer transfer window.

