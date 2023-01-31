"He knew exactly when to do surgery" – Richard Keys urges Jurgen Klopp to follow Sir Alex Ferguson approach if he wants to revive Liverpool

TV presenter Richard Keys has asserted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should follow Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson's approach to rebuilding squads over the course of multiple seasons.

Liverpool are currently undergoing one of their worst seasons under Klopp, sitting in a below-par ninth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table. The Anfield outfit have been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. A two-legged UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter against holders Real Madrid is now on the horizon.

In his personal blog, Keys shared his thoughts on Liverpool's disappointing season while discussing the rise of Brighton & Hove Albion under Roberto De Zerbi in the ongoing campaign. He elaborated:

"When it gets serious, the big boys tend to come out to play and make life intolerable for the rest [like Brighton]. Not that Liverpool will be doing that this season. What on earth has happened at Anfield? Nobody expected such a calamitous meltdown, but Andy Robertson is right – it's only getting worse for them."

Urging Klopp to emulate Ferguson's approach, Keys continued:

"I'm not going to suggest that Jurgen Klopp should go but this all falls at his door. He should've seen it coming. That's what the best managers do. It's what made Sir Alex Ferguson great. He'd dismantle teams at the peak of their powers. He knew exactly when to do surgery. And that's why I've always been convinced that he knew he was leaving a bang ordinary team behind when he retired."

Showering praise on the 13-time Premier League winner, Keys added:

"This painful decade for Manchester United has only served to underline what an extraordinary period his time in charge was. I've always believed Fergie knew what he was doing when he walked. His previous record at rebuilding tells you that. I'm not a fan but I've also always said he was the best ever."

Galatasaray eyeing late swoop for Liverpool defender before transfer deadline: Reports

According to The Athletic, Galatasaray are interested in signing Liverpool center-back Nathaniel Phillips prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline. The Super Lig giants are currently exploring three options for the £10 million-rated player – a six-month temporary deal, a loan with a future purchase option and a permanent transfer.

The 25-year-old has been speculated to depart the Reds since the start of the summer transfer window. After returning from an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth, he was placed on the transfer list due to the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

However, Phillips failed to secure a permanent move elsewhere in the end. Since then, he has featured in just 232 minutes of action, spread across four matches across competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

