“He knew what our lives were like and we knew his” – Luis Suarez explains chat over drinks with Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar

Former Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez recently revealed the chats he had with his former teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The South American trio formed one of the most fearsome attacking partnerships at the club level of European football during their time at the Catalan club.

While their on-field chemistry was always on point, they shared a great relationship off the pitch as well. Speaking about the chats they had off the pitch, Suarez recently said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“There was no envy of any of the three. Outside the field we would get together to drink. Ney didn't drink, but he came and sat down to chat with me and with Messi."

He further added:

“We talked about all kinds of things in life. Did we have a different life? Yes. He knew what our lives were like and we knew his. If we sometimes saw that he was doing something wrong, we would tell him. He was a boy who liked to see and listen to the greatest.”

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez played their first season together in 2014-15. Barcelona managed to win the treble that term under Luis Enrique's guidance.

Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar reunited at PSG

Lionel Messi and Neymar shared a great bond during their time at Barcelona. After the Brazilian's arrival at Barca in 2013, Messi took him under his wings. Neymar, however, left the Catalan club in 2017 when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee of €222 million.

Messi had to leave Barca in 2021 when the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine ace ended up joining PSG on a free transfer and reunited with his former Brazilian teammate.

The duo played 161 matches together for the Catalan club, combining for 56 goals. They have played 45 matches for PSG together, combining for 11 goals and winning two Ligue 1 titles among other trophies.

