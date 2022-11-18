“He knew what the reaction would be” – Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘very happy’ with how things have developed after controversial Manchester United interview

Piers Morgan recently said that Cristiano Ronaldo knew what the reaction would be from the fans after his recent controversial Manchester United interview.

The Portuguese forward gave an explosive interview as he chimed in on many controversial topics, hitting out at the club and manager Erik ten Hag. His words have rubbed some the wrong way.

However, Morgan claimed that Ronaldo knew beforehand the consequences of his words. He said (via BBC):

"He knew what he wanted to say, and how he wanted to say it. He knew what the reaction would be, [Ronaldo] doesn't do anything without giving a lot of thought. He gave this a lot of thought."

Morgan further added that he believes Ronaldo was frustrated as he is enduring the worst year of his personal and professional life:

"I could tell that he was feeling increasingly frustrated, And then, quite recently, he contacted me to say he wanted to do a big interview. He wanted to set the record straight, because for most of this year, he's been on the receiving end of really, I think, a ridiculously overblown amount of criticism."

Morgan added:

And I think that it's been, as he said, the worst year of his professional and personal life. [Ronaldo wanted to] go on the record and set the record straight against what he thinks has been a lot of nonsense written and said about him. He's very honest about things that he's done wrong, and he wouldn't do them if he had his time again."

Morgan acknowledged that it's unlikely for the forward to return to Manchester United. However, he won't be dismissing the chances of the player having a great 2022 FIFA World Cup and signing for another big team.

"But I wouldn't put it past him to have a brilliant World Cup and end up signing for another huge team."

Portugal will begin their World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24.

Piers Morgan said young players at Manchester United weren't looking up to a character like Cristiano Ronaldo

Morgan further claimed that youngsters these days have too much money. He stated that some of the Manchester United players weren't looking up to a legendary icon like Ronaldo in the dressing room. He said:

"Clearly, that's not happening at United. Now, the young players have too much money, not enough hunger, They're not looking to learn from someone like Ronaldo when they should be knocking his door down every day, trying to glean what made him the greatest to ever play the game. I think there's a lot of arrogance there, a lot of complacency."

Ronaldo has contributed three goals and two assists in 16 matches across competitions for Manchester United this season.

