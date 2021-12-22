“He knew his role in the dressing room, and that was to keep quiet" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane on Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has lifted the lid on Gary Neville's role in Sir Alex Ferguson's dressing room.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville shared the pitch more than 300 times during their time at Manchester United. The duo helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side win 10 major honors.

After hanging up their boots in 2006 and 2011 respectively, Roy Keane and Gary Neville stepped into the world of management. However, the two did not have much success as tacticians.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville, though, have established themselves as top pundits. While the former was always known for being vocal on the pitch, the latter did not use to be as outspoken.

Explaining Gary Neville's role in Manchester United's dressing room, Roy Keane has revealed the defender used to be very quiet. The Irishman is of the view that the former full-back knew his place in the team. He said on Sky Bet's Driving Home For Christmas [via The Mirror]:

“Gary’s alright. Remember when I played with Gary, he was very quiet. He knew his role in the dressing room, and that was to keep quiet. He was a full-back, they don’t say much in the dressing room. You’ve got to know your place."

JuiceMonkey RedDevils @VapesJuice



Roy Keane on Gary Neville 😂 #Rewind



“You were the only right back at the club to be fair, we were stuck with you”Roy Keane on Gary Neville 😂 #MUFC “You were the only right back at the club to be fair, we were stuck with you” Roy Keane on Gary Neville 😂 #MUFC #Rewind https://t.co/Irb4Rh51G3

Gary Neville, on the other hand, has previously opened up on what it was like to share the dressing room with Roy Keane. He said:

“When I was playing, you always had three groups - the guardians, the middle group and the younger ones. When I started in the first team, there were players like Paul Ince and Roy Keane and one bad pass was regarded as an absolute crime.”

Roy Keane and Gary Neville had successful careers with Manchester United

Roy Keane joined Manchester United from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 1993. The midfielder went on to make 471 appearances during his 12 and a half year stint with the Red Devils.

Sky Sports Retro @SkySportsRetro "I was pretty surprised by the quality of it"



Roy Keane after scoring from a Gary Neville cross. "I was pretty surprised by the quality of it"Roy Keane after scoring from a Gary Neville cross. https://t.co/eqf7BWFEBr

The Irishman helped Manchester United win a host of trophies, including seven Premier League titles and one Champions League title. Roy Keane put an end to his time at Old Trafford and joined Celtic in the summer of 2006.

Gary Neville, on the other hand, rose from the ranks at Manchester United's academy before making his senior debut in 1993. The full-back amassed close to 600 appearances for the side.

Also Read Article Continues below

He helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side win eight Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and 10 other trophies.

Edited by Parimal