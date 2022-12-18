"He doesn't know enough about football" - Emi Martinez blasts France superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

Argentina ace Emiliano Martinez has hit out at France superstar Kylian Mbappe for his earlier comments about South American teams ahead of the much-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup summit clash.

La Albiceleste are set to appear in their sixth FIFA World Cup final when they take on Didier Deschamps' side at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar tonight (December 18). While La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in the last four, France beat Morocco 2-0 in the other semifinal.

Earlier in May, Mbappe had claimed that European teams are better prepared than their South American counterparts because of the high level of football in the continent. He was quoted as saying by TNT Sports:

"The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That's why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe will play his second World Cup final at the age of 23 Kylian Mbappe will play his second World Cup final at the age of 23 ✌️ https://t.co/mrhKFIHZX1

When Martinez was asked for his opinion on the Paris Saint-Germain star's old remarks, he said at a press conference:

"He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team and recognised as such."

Earlier, Martinez's teammate and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez had slammed Mbappe for his comments. He told TyC Sports:

"Most of those of us who have been called up are in Europe and every day, even every training, you measure up against them. I saw what he said, but Argentina and Brazil have players of great quality and talent. I thought it was an unfair comment."

Mbappe, who is tied with Argentina captain Lionel Messi on five goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is looking to help France become the first team in 60 years to retain the prestigious trophy.

Mbappe has also had two assists in six games in Qatar.

Tony Adams names Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in his 2022 FIFA World Cup XI

In his column for The Sun, England great Tony Adams included Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France forward Kylian Mbappe in his best 2022 FIFA World Cup team. He also included four England internationals in the hypothetical lineup, including Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham.

Adams also picked two other France players, one Croatia international and two Morocco stars after the Atlas Lions' surprise fourth-place finish.

Tony Adams' 2022 FIFA World Cup XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (Croatia), Kyle Walker (England), Raphael Varane (France), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Luke Shaw (England), Jude Bellingham (England), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Antoine Griezmann (France), Bukayo Saka (England), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (France)

