"He could have known that in advance if he had that opinion" - Ralf Rangnick hits back at Louis Van Gaal's comments on Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has snapped back at comments made by Louis van Gaal over the Premier League club.

Current Netherlands national team manager van Gaal was asked for his thoughts on the speculation linking Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag with the Red Devils' managerial role.

The former United boss advised his Dutch compatriot to resist the role telling reporters (via Football365):

“Erik ten Hag is a great manager and that’s always good for Manchester United, but Manchester United is a commercial club. He [Ten Hag] would be better off going to a football club.”

Rangnick was asked for his opinion on the comments made by van Gaal and he did not hold any prisoners.

The German coach responded during his pre-match press-conference ahead of Manchester United's game against Leicester City saying:

"I think football worldwide and even more so in the English Premier League, when any rich person or company can buy a club - as long as they pass the fit and proper person test - is a commercialised business, that’s for sure,"

The former RB Leipzig manager continued,

"What I can only tell you from the last four months is that this is a club with a big tradition with a close relationship with the supporters and to the whole city, region and area. I don’t see anything negative in that and if this was aimed at something else inside the club I can’t say anything to that."

Rangnick then moved on to point out that van Gaal would have known about the type of club Manchester United are before joining as manager back in 2014. He concluded:

"Louis himself, as an experienced coach, signed a contract here some seven or eight years ago and he could have known that in advance if he had that opinion."

Louis van Gaal and Manchester United's rocky relationship

LVG was a polarising figure at Old Trafford

Louis van Gaal was appointed Manchester United manager in May 2014 replacing David Moyes.

The Dutchman during his time at Old Trafford won the FA Cup, created some iconic moments but never really took to the club.

His comments about the commercial aspect of United are no surprise.

During his first press-conference as Manchester United manager, he criticised the commercial aspect of the club for the difficult schedule his squad would have to undergo pre-season.

That set the stage for what would be a consistently rocky road for van Gaal in the Manchester United dugout.

Clashes with the English media became a regularity, as did his hints of having issues with the United board.

He was sacked in controversial fashion despite having just won the FA Cup in his final game as coach.

It appears the former Bayern Munich manager's resentment towards his former employers still stands.

