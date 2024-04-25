"He knows the club very well" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Xavi's decision to stay at Barcelona is the 'correct' one

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken positively about Xavi Hernandez's decision to stay at Barcelona.

After losing to Villarreal in January, the Blaugrana legend revealed to the press that he would leave the club at the end of the season. The club have spent the last few months trying to convince Xavi to stay. This is especially as there was an upturn in form, with Barcelona reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Aside from losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the continental competition and losing to Real Madrid in their most recent El Clasico, Xavi's players have exceeded expectations. Now, it seems as though the Barca board have been able to convince Xavi to change his mind. He has now opted to continue his contract beyond this summer.

Barca aren't the only ones who are pleased with the outcome, as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has also discussed it in a positive light. Speaking ahead of their Real Sociedad clash on April 26, the Italian tactician said (via Eurosport):

“I think Xavi has done a good job at Barcelona. He knows the club very well and it seems to me to be the correct decision to stay. We have to respect that people can change their opinion. It’s not in writing. How many times have I changed opinion in my career? It’s allowed.”

Notably, Xavi Hernandez had spoken poorly about the job, as he revealed back in January when he decided to leave:

“In Barcelona, you always feel like you’re not valued, you’re mistreated — that’s how the club works. From a mental health level, it’s tough too. I’m a positive guy but the battery levels keep running out — and at some point, you realise there’s no point in staying.”

Xavi helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana last season.

Xavi makes decision to stay at Barcelona after Real Madrid loss

Xavi Hernandez has clearly won hearts at the Nou Camp, following his run of form since January, losing three of their 15 games across competitions since. The late loss to Real Madrid did nothing to hamper their interest in keeping him as their manager.

Following what was an emergency meeting with the club hierarchy, Xavi changed his mind. He has now revealed his reasons to the press, saying (via GOAL):

"You know that I am a very big Barcelona fan and I always try to do the best for the club. The most important thing is to think about the institution. When we met with the president I put my position at his disposal, but I saw that I enjoy great confidence from the president, the sports area and the entire board."

While winning titles or trophies look to be out of the question this season, Xavi will hope he can lead Barca to more wins before the season ends.