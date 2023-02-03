"He knows that he's not flying" - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool star is struggling this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that midfielder Fabinho's form has dipped this season.

The Reds will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 4. In reply to questions about Fabinho's form in a pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"There are no arguments. or anything like that. He knows that he's not flying. It's now really helpful we have Stefan as we need this, the guy who wants to win challenges and protects everyone and plays football. Fabinho for plenty of years has been absolutely brilliant but at moment, it's not clicking."

The Reds have struggled in midfield this season and Fabinho's poor form has been part of the problem.

Andrew Beasley @BassTunedToRed



(H/t to Rahul @exceedingxpuns Thought this might be a fun little viz idea, actual time on the pitch is an area that sometimes gets a bit neglected imo. Thought this might be a fun little viz idea, actual time on the pitch is an area that sometimes gets a bit neglected imo. https://t.co/uPP91MRAKt Why is Fabinho struggling at 29 years old? Maybe because he'd played as many career minutes as a typical 34-year-old before this season.(H/t to @JamesMartin013 in the @Liverpoolcom_ newsletter for making me aware of this great chart) twitter.com/exceedingxpuns… Why is Fabinho struggling at 29 years old? Maybe because he'd played as many career minutes as a typical 34-year-old before this season.(H/t to @JamesMartin013 in the @Liverpoolcom_ newsletter for making me aware of this great chart) twitter.com/exceedingxpuns…

The Brazilian midfielder is adept at breaking play and starting attacks for his side. However, he hasn't been able to do so, with Liverpool conceding 25 goals in 19 games in the Premier League - one fewer than in the entirety of last season.

Fabinho, 29, joined the club from AS Monaco in 2018 and has since played 199 games for the club, helping them win the UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

Jurgen Klopp provides injury update ahead of Liverpool's clash against Wolves

The Reds have struggled with injuries to key players this season. While some of those players are still unavailable for the Wolves game, they could return to action soon.

Providing an update on the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Roberto Firmino, Klopp said:

"Generally, it's looking better. Jota had a full session with the team this week. I think he will be pretty much back in training next week. Bobby is getting closer. Luis is running now, that will take a few weeks still. Ibou is out. Virgil is getting closer, but not ready for the game. Nothing else so far but there are still two hours until training."

- @AnfieldRd96 Massive news.



Diogo Jota will be back in full team training next week. Massive news. Diogo Jota will be back in full team training next week. https://t.co/AaA9602J5C

The German manager also stated that defender Ibrahima Konate could also be out for the clash against Wolves.

Liverpool are currently ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand. They are winless in three league matches, losing two of them.

They also lost 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game.

Needless to say, Liverpool are desperate for a win against Wolves.

Poll : 0 votes