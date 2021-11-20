"He knows the game and how to score" - Tottenham boss Antonio Conte lauds 'top player' Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has heaped praise on England striker Harry Kane and has backed the 28-year-old to rediscover his goal-scoring touch in the coming weeks.

Kane has endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. The Tottenham hitman has scored just one goal and provided one assist in ten league appearances for the north London club this season. The striker did, however, score seven goals in two games for England during the international break.

A number of fans and pundits believe former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo's tactics did not suit Harry Kane. Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has now labeled Harry Kane as a top player. The Italian coach has also backed the England captain to score goals and win games for Tottenham.

"His dream is to win with Tottenham and I want to help him! He's a top player. If you tell him something, just a minute later he does it. He has talent, quality, he knows the game and how to score. He's smart, I've seen few like Kane," Conte told Gazzetta according to Fabrizio Romano.

Harry Kane has scored an astonishing 228 goals in just 352 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur since making his debut for the club during the 2011-12 season. He has won Spurs' Player of the Season twice, and the Premier League's Golden Boot thrice.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently languishing in ninth-place in the Premier League table after winning just five of their opening eleven games this season.

Tottenham will face an out-of-form Leeds United side in the Premier League on Sunday night. Conte will be desperate to claim all three points against Marcelo Bielsa's side and will hope star striker Harry Kane can replicate his performances for England at club level.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Antonio Conte to Gazzetta: "I loved the ambition and desire to "excel" showed by Tottenham ownership. The stadium is a jewel of modernity and comfort, costing one billion euros; but the training ground leaves you speechless. It's the best I've ever seen, no doubt!". ⚪️ #THFC Antonio Conte to Gazzetta: "I loved the ambition and desire to "excel" showed by Tottenham ownership. The stadium is a jewel of modernity and comfort, costing one billion euros; but the training ground leaves you speechless. It's the best I've ever seen, no doubt!". ⚪️ #THFC https://t.co/usLHH1db5B

Harry Kane is likely to stay at Tottenham Hotspur thanks to the arrival of Antonio Conte

Harry Kane in action against San Marino for England - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Harry Kane has made no secret of his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join a club that will give him the opportunity to win silverware in the near future. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer but the move failed to materialize.

Kane has endured a slow start to the 2021-22 season. Antonio Conte's arrival has changed the mood around Tottenham Hotspur and could result in Harry Kane opting to stay at the north London club.

Antonio Conte has won three Serie A titles with Juventus, the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea. He recently led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in eleven years last season. The Italian tactician is a proven winner and will be given the financial backing to transform Tottenham Hotspur into a title contender in the near future.

